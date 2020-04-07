You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares climb as coronavirus cases slow

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 4:30 PM

doc7a1ghnxkwxul2hkrfv6_doc775s2frjt14419ted1.jpg
European shares rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday, with investors focusing on early signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing, even as major companies still take steps to shore up cash after lockdowns crushed global demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European shares rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday, with investors focusing on early signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing, even as major companies still take steps to shore up cash after lockdowns crushed global demand.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.7 per cent at 0716 GMT - hitting its highest in almost a month, with governors of several hard-hit US states pointing to tentative signs the outbreak might be starting to plateau.

Spanish stocks jumped 2.2 per cent as coronavirus deaths slowed for a fourth day on Monday, prompting the government to contemplate a gradual easing of a nationwide lockdown.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index has now gained more than 22 per cent since hitting an eight-year low in March, but remains more than 24 per cent below its February record high, when the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus sparked a virtual halt in business activity.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on signs of coronavirus slowdown

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, building on the previous session's near 4 per cent jump, as investors...

Apr 7, 2020 04:26 PM
Real Estate

UK housing market on hold due to coronavirus crisis: Halifax

[LONDON] Britain's housing market is largely on pause due to the government's coronavirus lockdown which will make...

Apr 7, 2020 04:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam's processing facilities to remain operational, staff on staggered shifts

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International is keeping processing facilities operational where local regulations allow, and...

Apr 7, 2020 04:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on signs of coronavirus slowdown

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, building on the previous session's near 4 per cent jump, as investors...

Apr 7, 2020 04:05 PM
Government & Economy

UK Foreign Minister in charge, will decide on lockdown measures

[LONDON] Britain Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.