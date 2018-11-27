You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares dip as focus turns to Sino-US trade dispute

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 4:38 PM

file6ue6bw3p6kgetsi46ah.jpg
Bull and bear statues outside Frankfurt's stock exchange. European shares fell in morning deals on Tuesday as the focus turned to possible developments in the Sino-US trade dispute after a fresh threat from Washington to impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, while Thomas Cook tanked on a profit warning.
REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares fell in morning deals on Tuesday as the focus turned to possible developments in the Sino-US trade dispute after a fresh threat from Washington to impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, while Thomas Cook tanked on a profit warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark was down 0.3 per cent by 0822 GMT, pulling back from the one-week high hit in the previous session on optimism over Brexit and a possible Italian budget deal with Brussels.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to move ahead with raising tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent currently.

Among the leading sectoral fallers on Tuesday were miners , down 0.9 per cent as copper prices slid for the third day, pressured by Mr Trump comments, while the export-oriented auto sector fell 0.8 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Travel stocks were under pressure after Thomas Cook cut its profit forecast for the second time in two months and suspended its dividend after the hot British summer deterred holidaymakers from going abroad.

Thomas Cook shares tanked 30 per cent. Its slump dragged lower shares in peer companies such as TUI, which fell 7.3 per cent to the bottom of the STOXX 600.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P shares up 7.6% after news of major shareholder mulling deal

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening