Europe: Shares edge up as Italy tries to solve political crisis

[LONDON] European shares opened just slightly up on Thursday as investors waited to see whether Italy's political crisis would finally be resolved and fresh trade war fears weighed on German automakers.

Milan's bourse opened higher but nervousness about the ongoing negotiations was palpable with the FTSE MIB index making strong swings, falling up to 0.4 per cent before rising back to 0.3 per cent as shares in financials recovered.

Italy's banking index, which is down more than 5 per cent so far this week, extended yesterday's gains with a 1 per cent rise.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 per cent by 0735 GMT but Germany's DAX was down 0.2 per cent as car makers Volkswagen and Daimler lost 1.3 and 0.9 per cent respectively after a report President Trump wanted to block German luxury cars from the US market.

