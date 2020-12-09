You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares end higher with eyes on Brexit trade deal talks

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 6:19 AM

nz_europstovks_091227.jpg
European shares ended a volatile session with modest gains on Tuesday, as investors weighed last-ditch attempts at a Brexit trade deal while closely tracking rising coronavirus cases in the region.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares ended a volatile session with modest gains on Tuesday, as investors weighed last-ditch attempts at a Brexit trade deal while closely tracking rising coronavirus cases in the region.

After losing as much as 0.6 per cent in the session, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.2 per cent to hover near 9-month highs.

London's FTSE 100, which has been outperforming regional peers in recent sessions, was flat.

Britain said it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the EU over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

While the deal is separate to wider trade talks, the agreement removes what was a major point of contention between Britain and the EU.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Investors are looking through the noise," said Peter Dixon, chief UK economist at Commerzbank.

"We're at a stage now where investors are still expecting a deal, but they're waiting for more concrete signals. The very fact that the two sides are still talking suggests that they still want a deal."

British and European Union leaders are set to meet in the coming days for a final attempt to seal a trade deal, even as officials sounded more and more skeptical after negotiations failed on Monday.

Tuesday also saw UK begin to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the first Western country to start vaccinating its population.

Meanwhile, as infections continued to rise in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the government might tighten restrictions to control the spread beyond the partial lockdown implemented in November. A media report said the measures will be discussed this week.

The travel and leisure, one of the worst-hit by pandemic-induced movement curbs, led declines among sectors, down 1 per cent, while the German DAX edged higher in the last hour of trading.

The ZEW economic research institute's survey showed German investor sentiment soared more than expected in December on expectations that vaccines will boost the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB was among the biggest gainers on the Stoxx 600, up 7.3 per cent, after private equity group EQT bought a stake in the company for about US$1.1 billion.

Sensor specialist AMS plummeted 15.4 per cent after a report on a possible Android sensor type change.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Pentagon pick shows Biden tapping Washington's 'revolving door' for aides

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden didn't go far for his choice of defence secretary: former army general...

Dec 9, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps General Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden named retired army general Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defence on...

Dec 9, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs vaccine decree after questions raised on supply

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced a decree on Tuesday aimed at granting Americans priority access to...

Dec 9, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Venice under water as complex dam system fails to activate

[VENICE] Venice's St Mark's Square was under water on Tuesday after a newly installed system of mobile artificial...

Dec 9, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

White House proposes new $916 bn stimulus plan: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday unveiled a new US$916 billion pandemic aid proposal,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for