You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares extend rally on vaccine cheer, ECB comments

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 6:06 AM

rk_DAX_121120.jpg
European shares rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as optimism around a potential Covid-19 vaccine and encouraging comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde offset worries of economic damage from surging infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as optimism around a potential Covid-19 vaccine and encouraging comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde offset worries of economic damage from surging infections.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 jumped 1 per cent, building on a 6 per cent rally this week as investors bought into utilities as well as travel-related stocks, a sector that has widely underperformed this year.

Technology stocks, which have tracked a surge in their US counterparts since the coronavirus-driven crash in March, gained 2 per cent.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 has surged nearly 45 per cent since March, thanks partly to historic global stimulus, but it is still down 6.5 per cent on the year as the resurgence in Covid-19 cases threatens a nascent economic recovery.

By comparison, the US benchmark S&P 500 has risen nearly 10 per cent this year and was propelled to record highs this week after drugmaker Pfizer Inc said its Covid-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank will focus on more emergency bond purchases and cheap loans for banks when it puts together its new stimulus package next month.

Ms Lagarde "gave a clear message that encouraging news about a vaccine would not stop the bank from loosening policy in December," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Spain, which has been among the countries hit hardest by the health crisis, will get its first vaccines in early 2021, while Italy expects to receive an initial 3.4 million shots in January.

Meanwhile, the European third-quarter earnings season has been largely better than expected, with about 68 per cent of the Stoxx 600 companies that have reported so far beating estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

E.ON, Germany's largest energy firm, gained 1 per cent after it said demand had recovered faster than expected from the coronavirus crisis, while maintaining its 2020 forecast.

German auto supplier Continental fell 0.8 per cent as it warned of further restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter.

Dutch bank ABN Amro slid 5.6 per cent as it remained cautious despite reporting a much better-than-expected quarterly profit. European banks rose 0.2 per cent.

Nordea Bank fell 5 per cent after Finnish insurer Sampo said it had sold 4 per cent of the share capital in the bank in an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors.

Among country indexes, German stocks rose 0.4 per cent, while London's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 added 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

[BRASILIA] The top trade representatives for Brazil and the UK held a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss...

Nov 12, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Republicans add another seat in US Senate with Alaska win

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's Republican Party won another seat in the US Senate Wednesday, with a victory...

Nov 12, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Germany to buy 38 new Eurofighter jets

[BERLIN] European plane maker Airbus said on Wednesday it had signed a contract to supply 38 new Eurofighters to...

Nov 12, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Huawei's Meng

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday held firm that Canada will not bow to pressure to release Huawei...

Nov 12, 2020 06:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brent touches US$45/bbl on vaccine hopes and US crude drawdown

[NEW YORK] Global oil benchmark Brent rose on Wednesday, briefly touching a more than two-month high above US$45 a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for