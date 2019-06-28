You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares hand back gains after White House dampens Sino-US trade optimism

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 6:00 AM

[BENGALURU] European shares handed back gains to close flat on Thursday after comments from the White House undid optimism over a potential Sino-US trade deal, while a strong rally in shares of chemicals giant Bayer propped up German equities.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.4 per cent earlier in the day, spurred by signs overnight of progress between Washington and Beijing in resolving their trade dispute that has roiled markets for the past year.

However, White house adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that no specific agreements had been made ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this weekend and Washington was still insisting on structural changes on intellectual property and enforcement mechanisms.

Another Trump administration official also told Reuters that lifting sanctions on Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies seemed unlikely.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts warned against excessive optimism.

"China is unlikely to make more concessions than they have already made and certainly they will not make the type of concessions that Trump is expecting and eventually the trade war will resume," said Simona Gambarini, a markets economist at Capital Economics in London said before the White House comments.

Losses were led by the real estate and energy sectors, down 1.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.

While most major country indexes in the region closed flat to lower, Germany's trade-sensitive DAX outperformed, up 0.2 per cent, boosted by Bayer's 8.7 per cent rally.

Bayer surged after the group hired a lawyer and formed a committee to address glyphosate litigation, and as activist shareholder Elliott Associates said it had built up a 1.1 billion euros stake in the company and considered the stock undervalued.

The biggest gainer on the STOXX 600 index was H&M, up 13.7 per cent after the Swedish fashion retailer said sales of its summer collections had gotten off to a good start and that it was selling more clothes at full price.

Its upbeat tone drove a 2.2 per cent rise in the retail sector.

On the flip side, Chr Hansen tumbled 13.8 per cent after the Danish food ingredients maker cut its revenue outlook for the year, hit by a disappointing performance at its food colouring and animal health businesses in the latest quarter.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening