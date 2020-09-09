Europe: Shares inch higher; AstraZeneca tumbles on halting vaccine trials

European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment was rattled by AstraZeneca suspending global trials for its Covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca shares slipped 1.3 per cent as it also paused large late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged 0.1 per cent higher at 7.10am GMT, with travel and leisure stocks among the biggest decliners in early trading.

