You are here
Europe: Shares inch higher; AstraZeneca tumbles on halting vaccine trials
[BENGALURU] European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment was rattled by AstraZeneca suspending global trials for its Covid-19 vaccine.
AstraZeneca shares slipped 1.3 per cent as it also paused large late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged 0.1 per cent higher at 7.10am GMT, with travel and leisure stocks among the biggest decliners in early trading.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes