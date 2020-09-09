You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares inch higher; AstraZeneca tumbles on halting vaccine trials

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 3:24 PM

tl-astrazeneca-a-090920.jpg
European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment was rattled by AstraZeneca suspending global trials for its Covid-19 vaccine.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment was rattled by AstraZeneca suspending global trials for its Covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca shares slipped 1.3 per cent as it also paused large late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged 0.1 per cent higher at 7.10am GMT, with travel and leisure stocks among the biggest decliners in early trading.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's Rochester Commons in one-north slated for completion in Q4 2021

CAPITALAND on Wednesday said that Rochester Commons - a campus-style integrated development - is targeted for...

Sep 9, 2020 03:13 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall 1% on Wall Street tech selloff

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slumped over 1 per cent on Wednesday, tracking a tech-led plunge on Wall Street...

Sep 9, 2020 03:12 PM
Garage

Funding Societies hires GoBear co-founder, expands C-suite

FUNDING Societies, a digital financing platform for small and medium enterprises in South-east Asia, has named a...

Sep 9, 2020 03:12 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS to ramp up supervisory engagement with banks to ensure smooth transition to Sora by end-2021

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be stepping up supervisory engagement to ensure that banks in the...

Sep 9, 2020 03:06 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close over 2% lower as coronavirus cases surge in hotspot

[BENGALURU] Australian shares finished at their lowest in over two months on Wednesday, following a tech-led rout on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Super rich get richer on Ant after striking early deals with Jack Ma

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.