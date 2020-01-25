You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares jump as positive PMI paints rosier picture

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 6:06 AM

rk_frankfurt_250120.jpg
European shares rose on Friday, their first positive session of the week, as better-than-expected business activity data from the bloc pointed to a likely recovery in 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Friday, their first positive session of the week, as better-than-expected business activity data from the bloc pointed to a likely recovery in 2020.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.9 per cent, having crossed a record high earlier in the day. The index had marked four straight sessions of declines amid widespread concerns over a new virus causing economic disruptions in China, one of the bloc's biggest trading partners.

While the HIS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in slightly below expectations, a surprise jump in manufacturing activity brewed some optimism over a return to expansion in 2020.

"With a Phase One trade deal in place, additional no car tariffs for the moment and some certainty about the Brexit timeline, some of the factors holding back manufacturing output have improved," ING economists wrote in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With manufacturing showing early signs of recovery and the service sector continuing to grow, chances of a recession are receding further. We are expecting growth to very gradually pick up over the course of the year."

SEE ALSO

Europe: Fears over China coronavirus wallop shares

Utilities were among the best performing subindexes, with German renewables player RWE leading gains. The utility firm's chief executive, Rolf Martin Schmitz, flagged his possible exit next year.

Technology stocks also rose, with stronger results from US chipmaker Intel Corp bolstering the outlook for the sector.

Germany's DAX saw its best day in more than two months after PMI data showed that the country's private sector gained momentum in January, while a pullback in manufacturing eased.

UK bluechip stocks closed higher after PMI data showed that Britain's services sector returned to growth in January.

Among individual stocks, Bayer was among the biggest boosts to DAX after a report on a possible out-of-court settlement of a US jury trial over allegations that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer.

Swedish telecoms equipment group Ericsson was on track for its worst day in about six months after it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings.

Nokian Tyres hit a more than four-year low as the Finnish tyre maker forecast its 2020 sales and operating result to significantly decline from a year earlier due to weak performance in its Russia operations.

Shares of French pharma company Ipsen tumbled to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it paused dosing in rare bone diseases drug Palovarotene.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 25, 2020 06:39 AM
Transport

Boeing could again cut production on 787 plane: source

[NEW YORK] Boeing, still in crisis mode due to the grounding of the 737 MAX, is considering further production cuts...

Jan 25, 2020 06:36 AM
Life & Culture

15 on trial for robbing Morocco king of luxury watches

[RABAT] Fifteen people went on trial in the Moroccan capital on Friday over the theft of dozens of luxury watches...

Jan 25, 2020 06:34 AM
Government & Economy

Russia invites Nato members to take part in war games

[MOSCOW] Russia's defence minister said Friday it is sending out invitations to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (...

Jan 25, 2020 06:31 AM
Government & Economy

China shuts down 13 cities as virus toll climbs

[WUHAN] Chinese authorities rapidly expanded a mammoth quarantine effort aimed at containing a deadly contagion on...

Jan 25, 2020 06:26 AM
Government & Economy

London police to launch facial recognition operations

[LONDON] Britain's biggest police force said on Friday it will begin to conduct live facial recognition technology...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly