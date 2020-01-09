You are here

Europe: Shares rebound from early losses as US-Iran tensions ebb

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:08 AM

European shares ended higher on Wednesday after Iran indicated the overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tehran's attack on US military bases in Iraq initially raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, spurring a flight to safer assets and causing the pan-European Stoxx 600 to fall as much as 0.6 per cent.

However, the benchmark index gradually recovered and closed 0.2 per cent higher as Iran said it did not seek to escalate the confrontation.

There were no American casualties in the attack and Tehran appeared to be standing down, US President Donald Trump said in the final minutes of European trading hours, lifting US stock indexes to record highs.

Market voices on:

"After a very negative initial reaction to the overnight events in the Middle East, the market seems to be picking up hope that the events provide the sufficient base for de-escalation," said Ingo Schachel, head of equity research at Commerzbank.

Germany's DAX outperformed regional bourses as the positive geopolitical development overshadowed an earlier data showing an unexpected fall in industrial orders in November in the country.

France's Airbus, among the biggest boosts to the pan-regional index, rose 2 per cent as its US rival Boeing Co's 737-800 jet belonging to a Ukrainian airline burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

Airbus shares helped the travel and leisure to lead the charge among European subsectors with its 0.7 per cent gain. On the other hand, Boeing suppliers Senior Plc, Safran and Melrose slipped between 0.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

In Britain, the blue-chip index lagged its European peers, weighed down by losses in shares of energy giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell which tracked oil prices lower.

London's FTSE 250 midcaps index was pulled down 0.8 per cent by declines in real estate companies.

Shares of NMC Health and Finablr plunged more than 15 per cent each after two major shareholders launched a discounted share sale in the London-listed groups, weeks after NMC was hit by a short-selling attack by US firm Muddy Waters.

REUTERS

