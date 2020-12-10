You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise ahead of crucial Brexit trade talks

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 6:09 AM

rk_DAX_101220.jpg
European shares on Wednesday ended off session highs as euphoria over a potential US fiscal stimulus and vaccine optimism subsided, with investors awaiting the outcome of make-or-break Brexit trade talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares on Wednesday ended off session highs as euphoria over a potential US fiscal stimulus and vaccine optimism subsided, with investors awaiting the outcome of make-or-break Brexit trade talks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed at its highest since February but trimmed gains to finish up 0.3 per cent.

London's export-heavy FTSE 100 shaved its 1 per cent jump in the session to end 0.1 per cent higher as the pound firmed ahead of a meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels at 1930 GMT.

The last ditch attempt at a deal to govern around US$1 trillion in annual trade comes after talks so far failed. Even as officials sounded skeptical of an agreement just three weeks ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union, analysts held out hope.

"While one should not expect ... Johnson to make any inroads with Von der Leyen tonight ... the addition of respective negotiators Frost and Barnier to the guest list is a positive signal," said Oliver Brennan, senior macro strategist at TS Lombard.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We retain our view that in the end, a (free trade agreement) is inevitable." Failure to secure a deal would clog borders, upset financial markets and disrupt delicate supply chains across Europe and beyond Germany's DAX closed up 0.5 per cent, but retreated from a three-month peak.

Data showed German exports rose less than expected in October, but foreign trade still gave Europe's largest economy a boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double-dip contraction.

Gains in Europe were led by autos, while the tech sector lost, dragged down by a 12 per cent slide in chipmaker STMicroelectronics after it postponed its US$12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023.

STM's Paris listed shares also dropped 12 per cent pulling France's main index 0.3 per cent lower.

Eyes on Thursday will also be on the outcome of the European Central Bank meeting with more emergency bond buying and cheap liquidity for banks expected.

But analysts at JPMorgan say given asset purchase programs are nearing self-imposed limits, the euro zone may need more fiscal support. The 750 billion euro European Recovery Fund yet to be agreed on might still prove insufficient to generate a return to pre-pandemic GDP levels in 2021, they said.

Among other individual stocks, lighting company Signify NV , slid 4.2 per cent after a downbeat revenue forecast.

Greek stocks rose 0.6 per cent, up for the 14th straight session, their longest winning streak ever.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Exiled Hong Kong protest leader holds first meeting with UK government

[LONDON] Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law on Wednesday held his first meeting with a UK minister after...

Dec 10, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

EU agency assessing Covid-19 vaccines hit by cyberattack

[THE HAGUE] Two pharmaceutical companies in line for first conditional approval for their Covid-19 vaccine by the EU...

Dec 10, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden's son Hunter says under investigation for tax affairs

[WILMINGTON, United States] Hunter Biden, the son of US President-elect Joe Biden and a frequent target of...

Dec 10, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Wealth of US billionaires soars during Covid-19 pandemic

[NEW YORK] America's billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than US$1 trillion since the start of the...

Dec 10, 2020 06:56 AM
Garage

DoorDash shares rocket amid IPO fever

[SAN FRANCISCO] Food delivery startup DoorDash surged in a US stock market debut as investors gobbled up shares,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for