You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise on upbeat earnings reports

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 4:50 PM

AK_eustocks_1901.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares rose on Tuesday after Asian markets rallied on optimism about China's economy, while upbeat earnings reports from miner Rio Tinto and computer peripherals maker Logitech boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4 per cent by 0809 GMT, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.4 per cent and London's blue-chip index rose 0.7 per cent.

UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto gained 1.4 per cent after it reported a 2.4 per cent rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in top consumer China.

Miners were the top gainers among sectors, up almost 1 per cent.

Logitech jumped 6.9 per cent as it raised its 2021 sales growth and profit outlook for the third time, benefiting from a pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Asian stocks closed in on all-time highs as investors wagered China's economic strength would help underpin growth in the region after data confirmed the world's second-largest economy was one of the few to grow over 2020.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 04:44 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher on Tuesday, in line with a broad advance across Asian markets,...

Jan 19, 2021 04:40 PM
Garage

Ex-regional MD of WeWork launches fintech firm with buy-now-pay-later solution

THE former managing director of WeWork South-east Asia and Korea Turochas "T" Fuad has launched Pace Enterprise, a...

Jan 19, 2021 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan business lobby says blanket pay rises 'unrealistic' amid pandemic pain

[TOKYO] Japan's biggest business lobby shrugged off on Tuesday calls for wage hikes as it braced for key spring...

Jan 19, 2021 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Jan 19), taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 19, 2021 04:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

WHILE a steady 2 to 3 per cent annual increase in the Singapore property price index (PPI) in line with household...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Fu Yu founders retire, sell 29.8% stake in company for S$58.3m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for