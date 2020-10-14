You are here

Europe: Shares slip on caution around vaccine trials, US stimulus

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 3:21 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares headed lower on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session over a halt in Covid-19 vaccine trials and uncertainty over more US stimulus, with investors also staying away from big bets ahead of talks on a Brexit trade deal.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 per cent by 7.08am GMT, with travel and leisure and insurance stocks leading early declines.

Although trading in most country indexes was muted, a weaker pound lifted London's FTSE 100 by 0.2 per cent ahead of a UK-imposed Oct 15 deadline on Brexit negotiations. Growing political friction about the impact of new local Covid-19 restrictions has also hit sentiment.

The European Union (EU) would prefer to have a deal, but it is ready in case no agreement can be reached, the Commissioner for the EU's single market said.

The Italian bourse was flat as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

REUTERS

