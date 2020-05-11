Europe: Stock markets climb at open

Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Monday, as Britain set out a path for easing its lockdown and eurozone nations began lifting their own restrictions.

Reopening after a long holiday weekend in the UK, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 per cent to 5,984.44 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.2 per cent to 4,560.51 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.4 per cent to 10,948.72.

Both indices had closed up more than 1.0 per cent on Friday.

AFP