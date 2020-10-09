Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, extending gains won thanks to hopes of a fresh US stimulus deal being agreed.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 per cent to 6,001.83 points, even as official data revealed weaker-than-expected UK economic growth in August.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.9 per cent to 13,042.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.4 per cent to 4,931.90.

On the corporate front, pan-European stock market operator Euronext said it has agreed to buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange for 4.33 billion euros (S$6.92 billion).

AFP