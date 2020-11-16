You are here

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 4:38 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets advanced at the open on Monday following earlier Asian gains, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 per cent at 6,361.91 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.8 per cent to 13,182.70 points and the Paris CAC 40 rebounded 1.1 per cent to 5,440.41.

Optimism for a coronavirus vaccine also helped push Asian markets higher Monday while traders were cheered by a pledge from President-elect Joe Biden's team that they were not planning an economically damaging nationwide lockdown despite surging cases.

AFP

