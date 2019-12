London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,158 points, rebounding from losses Thursday.

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, with all eyes on US monthly jobs data to be released ahead of the weekend.

In the eurozone Friday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index began with a gain of 0.3 per cent to 13,090.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,818.70.

