Europe: Stock markets climb before key ECB meet

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open Thursday as investors wait to see whether the ECB will indicate a need for further eurozone stimulus to fight the coronavirus economic fallout.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.4 per cent to 13,286.07 points, also following rebounds in Asia and on Wall Street overnight.

The Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 per cent to 5,052.89 points, while outside the eurozone London's FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 6,020.27.

At its regular policy-setting meeting on Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to hint at new stimulus measures, armed with a fresh set of economic forecasts amid rising Brexit tensions and fears of a coronavirus resurgence.

AFP