Europe: Stock markets dip after US kills Iran general

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 4:50 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed 0.3 per cent to 7,578.79 points.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European stocks fell at the open on Friday, with investors rattled after a US strike killed a top Iranian military commander, fanning fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed 0.3 per cent to 7,578.79 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.9 per cent 13,267.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.6 per cent to 6,014.18 compared with the close on Thursday.

