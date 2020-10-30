You are here

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 4:34 PM

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets sank on Friday, extending this week's sharp losses, with investors spooked by soaring coronavirus cases that have forced fresh lockdowns and tighter restrictions.

In initial deals, the London's benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.7 per cent to 5,541.66 points, the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.9 per cent to 4,529.37 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was down almost 1.2 per cent at 11,464.77.

AFP

