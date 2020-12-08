You are here
Europe: Stock markets drop at open
[LONDON] European stock markets dropped slightly at the open Tuesday as traders continued to track Covid and Brexit developments.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 per cent to 6,530.84 points.
In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index lost 0.2 per cent to 5,563.51 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was almost flat at 13,266.54.
AFP
