Europe: Stock markets edge higher at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose slightly at the open on Thursday, as traders study results from some of the world's biggest companies.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 6,523.32 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was up 0.2 per cent to 13,964.15 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 per cent to 5,573.69.

AFP