[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's strong gains, as oil prices recover from historical lows.

London climbed 0.1 per cent, Frankfurt up 0.3 per cent, Paris and Milan rose 1.0 per cent and Madrid advanced 0.8 per cent in value.

