Europe: Stock markets fall at open

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday, but London's losses were capped by strong gains for energy giants on the back of soaring oil prices.

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday, but London's losses were capped by strong gains for energy giants on the back of soaring oil prices.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.1 per cent to 7,358.96 points, as BP shares rallied 3.8 per cent to £5.23 and Royal Dutch Shell jumped 3.3 per cent to £23.56.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shares index lost 0.6 per cent to 12,392.73 points at the open and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.5 per cent to 5,626.92.

AFP