Europe: Stock markets fall at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Wednesday after a mixed showing in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.5 per cent to 6,336.09 points, also after official data showed an increase in British inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 per cent to 13,092.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.4 per cent to 5,459.70.

AFP