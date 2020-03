European stock markets dropped more than 2.0 per cent at the open Thursday as investors took profit following two sessions of big gains fuelled by global economic stimulus measures to fight coronavirus fallout.

London shed 2.5 per cent, Frankfurt lost 2.3 per cent, Paris slid 2.3 per cent, Milan fell 2.0 per cent and Madrid retreated 2.4 per cent in value.

AFP