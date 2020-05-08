You are here

Europe: Stock markets head higher at open

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 3:35 PM

European stock markets climbed higher at the start of trading on Friday, in the wake of an upbeat outlook in Asia.
[LONDON] European stock markets climbed higher at the start of trading on Friday, in the wake of an upbeat outlook in Asia.

The London Stock Exchange was closed for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, but in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained a solid 1.1 per cent to 10,880.98 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.81 per cent to 4,538.09.

