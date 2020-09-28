You are here

Europe: Stock markets rally at open

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 3:31 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rose strongly at the start of trading on Monday following last week's volatility.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 1.4 per cent to 5,921.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was up 1.7 per cent to 12,675.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.4 per cent to 4,795.88.

AFP

