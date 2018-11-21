You are here

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 4:44 PM

European stock markets rebounded slightly at the start of trading on Wednesday as oil prices also picked up after heavy losses.
REUTERS

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 6,958.12 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.7 per cent to 11,138.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 per cent to 4,949.72.

Global stocks plunged Tuesday as a sharp downward trend in the technology sector hit valuations hard, with Wall Street's Dow index giving up all its gains for the year.

At the same time, crude prices dived about 4.0 per cent before rebounding slightly Wednesday.

AFP

