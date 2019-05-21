Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 per cent at 7,336.97 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.6 per cent to 12,111.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,373.01.

Equity markets on both sides of the Atlantic had slumped Monday as investors fretted over the fallout of a US crackdown on Chinese telecom giant Huawei amid the two countries' worsening trade war.

AFP