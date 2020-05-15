You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 3:36 PM

doc7akyqtoo2w1lv08w7ff_doc7a8q7ho1c1v15ki2ybbj.jpg
Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, having tanked a day earlier on news of more heavy job losses in the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, having tanked a day earlier on news of more heavy job losses in the United States.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index was up by 1.6 per cent, Frankfurt rose 1.5 per cent and Paris added 1.4 per cent, while Milan gained 1.3 per cent and Madrid rose by 1.1 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean/PR

[SINGAPORE] A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total...

May 15, 2020 03:20 PM
Stocks

Japan's 'stay-at-home' office workers drive day-trading rally

[TOKYO] Japan's advice for workers to "stay at home" during the coronavirus outbreak has emptied streets - but it's...

May 15, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

London's Canary Wharf draws up plans for return to work: report

[LONDON] London's Canary Wharf has drawn up detailed plans to bring bankers, accountants and lawyers back to the...

May 15, 2020 03:06 PM
Consumer

Foxconn's Q1 profit tumbles almost 90% on coronavirus fallout

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Foxconn posted an almost 90 per cent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the coronavirus...

May 15, 2020 02:26 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares and the yen's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.