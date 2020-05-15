Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, having tanked a day earlier on news of more heavy job losses in the United States.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index was up by 1.6 per cent, Frankfurt rose 1.5 per cent and Paris added 1.4 per cent, while Milan gained 1.3 per cent and Madrid rose by 1.1 per cent.

AFP