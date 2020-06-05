Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following the European Central Bank's latest action to stimulate the eurozone economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following the European Central Bank's latest action to stimulate the eurozone economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the open, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 per cent to 6,386.46 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.2 per cent to 12,577.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.2 per cent to 5,074.00.

AFP