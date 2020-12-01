Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.7 per cent to 6,309.57 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.6 per cent to 13,376.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 per cent to 5,549.97.

London and Paris had closed down around 1.5 per cent on Monday.

