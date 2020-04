[LONDON] Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.2 per cent to 5,971.02 points, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.3 per cent to 10,822.74 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent to 4,578.57 compared with Tuesday's close.

AFP