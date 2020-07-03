You are here

Europe: Stock markets rise at open

Fri, Jul 03, 2020

European stock markets rose modestly at the start of trading on Friday, building on strong gains won the previous session thanks to solid US jobs data.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 per cent to 6,262.19 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.3 per cent to 12,645.65 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased by 0.2 per cent to 5,060.26.

