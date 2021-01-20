You are here

Europe: Stock markets rise at open

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 4:36 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares are off to a positive start this morning, taking cue from Asia where stocks climbed to a record peak and with Wall Street futures also heading north ahead of Joe Biden taking office later today.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 per cent at 6,720.48 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 per cent to 13,851.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 per cent to 5,612.48.

AFP

