[LONDON] Europe's top stock markets sank more than 3.0 per cent in opening deals Wednesday as investors tracked the intensifying global coronavirus crisis, dealers said.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 3.3 per cent to 5,484.80 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX slid 3.0 per cent to 9,637.30 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 3.1 per cent to 4,261.63.

