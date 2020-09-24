Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following falls in Asia and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.3 per cent to 5,825.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1 per cent to 12,514.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.2 per cent to 4,746.32.

