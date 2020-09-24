You are here

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 3:21 PM

file7cde8gcpdduz3djvp1s.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following falls in Asia and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.3 per cent to 5,825.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1 per cent to 12,514.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.2 per cent to 4,746.32.

AFP

