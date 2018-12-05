Europe: Stock markets slide at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday following some sharp losses in Asia and on Wall Street overnight on concerns about the US economic outlook.

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday following some sharp losses in Asia and on Wall Street overnight on concerns about the US economic outlook.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.8 per cent to 6,968.85 points, as traders also weighed fresh trouble for the pound on Brexit strains and renewed falls for oil prices.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 retreated 1.2 per cent to 11,204.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.0 per cent to 4,963.18.

AFP