Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday, mirroring large losses in Asia, on growing concerns over the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.1 per cent to 7,403.87 points, with investors looking ahead also to Thursday's Bank of England meeting that could see the BoE cut interest rates on the eve of Brexit to help boost Britain's stalled economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.4 per cent to 13,165.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.5 per cent to 5,868.05.

AFP