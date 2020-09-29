You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slip at open

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 3:51 PM

yq-epstocks-29092024.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the open on Tuesday after kicking off the week with big gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 per cent to 5,918.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 per cent to 12,810.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 per cent to 4,828.05.

European indices had shot higher on Monday, with Frankfurt leading the way for a jump of 3.2 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Majority of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers plan to remain in office

[HONG KONG] A majority of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers plan to remain in office after China's decision to...

Sep 29, 2020 04:07 PM
Life & Culture

Gay, lesbian, bisexual Americans at higher risk for migraines: study

[NEW YORK] Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are much more likely than straight people to get migraines, US research...

Sep 29, 2020 04:03 PM
Transport

UK car dealer Pendragon turns profitable after first-half loss

[BENGALURU] British auto dealer Pendragon said on Tuesday strong performance since the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns...

Sep 29, 2020 04:01 PM
Real Estate

Built Environment Living Lab Framework to enable test-bedding of innovative solutions

THE Built Environment Living Lab Framework (BE LLF) has been launched to enable test-bedding of innovative solutions...

Sep 29, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 29), taking Singapore's total to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

Stratech unable to provide exit offer, to be delisted on Oct 23

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.