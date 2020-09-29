Europe: Stock markets slip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the open on Tuesday after kicking off the week with big gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 per cent to 5,918.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 per cent to 12,810.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 per cent to 4,828.05.

European indices had shot higher on Monday, with Frankfurt leading the way for a jump of 3.2 per cent.

AFP