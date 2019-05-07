Europe: Stock markets steady after slide

Eurozone stock markets steadied at the open on Tuesday after sliding the previous session.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index meanwhile shed 0.7 per cent to 7,332.09 points, playing catch up with losses elsewhere on Monday when the British market was shut for a public holiday.

At the start on Tuesday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.1 per cent to 12,298.71 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,478.55.

Both main eurozone indices had closed down about 1.0 per cent on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods amid apparent setbacks in trade talks between the economic superpowers.

AFP