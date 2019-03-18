Europe: Stock markets steady at open

European stock markets largely steadied at the start of trading on Monday, though London edged ahead with all eyes on more Brexit uncertainty.

[LONDON] European stock markets largely steadied at the start of trading on Monday, though London edged ahead with all eyes on more Brexit uncertainty.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,247.97 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index open flat at 11,685.54 points and the Paris CAC 40 was unchanged at 5,403.54.

British leader Theresa May's government has warned that it may not hold a planned Brexit vote this week unless it feels it can secure a win that avoids a lengthy delay to pulling out of the EU.

AFP