You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 4:31 PM

file70lhopj0v9lt1o1sh3q.jpg
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index flattened at 7,675.65 points compared with the close on Friday.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the open on Monday following a mixed start to the week across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index flattened at 7,675.65 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 13,516.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 per cent to 6,087.70.

Global stocks had jumped on Friday, with Wall Street indices ending at fresh record highs, as solid Chinese economic data brightened the economic outlook following a landmark US-China trade deal.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Monday as investors cashed in profits following last week's...

Jan 20, 2020 04:01 PM
Life & Culture

A luxury dish is banned, and a rural county reels

[NEW YORK] The foie gras truffle torchon at the Beatrice Inn in Greenwich Village is a decadent indulgence: four...

Jan 20, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher as solid US data fuels risk appetite

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as solid US economic data whipped up risk appetite.

Jan 20, 2020 03:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascott opens serviced residence in Japan

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott, has opened a serviced residence in Osaka, Japan.

Jan 20, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares extend gains

[SYDNEY] Australian shares extended their record-breaking spree to a fifth session on Monday, mainly driven by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly