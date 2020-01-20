Europe: Stock markets steady at open

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index flattened at 7,675.65 points compared with the close on Friday.

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the open on Monday following a mixed start to the week across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index flattened at 7,675.65 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 13,516.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 per cent to 6,087.70.

Global stocks had jumped on Friday, with Wall Street indices ending at fresh record highs, as solid Chinese economic data brightened the economic outlook following a landmark US-China trade deal.

