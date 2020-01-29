You are here

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 4:35 PM

The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange. Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped around 0.1 per cent to 13,315.93 points.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 per cent to 7,488.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped around 0.1 per cent to 13,315.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.1 per cent to 5,921.93, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

Shares in IAG, the parent group of British Airways, rose 0.3 per cent at 594.20 pence. BA earlier said it had suspended all its flights to mainland China because of the deadly coronavirus.

AFP

