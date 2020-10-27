You are here

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 4:33 PM

af_eu-stocks_271020.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following hefty losses the previous session on soaring cases of coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 per cent to 5,796.53 points, having slumped 1.2 per cent on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 edged up 0.1 per cent to 12,192.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 per cent to 4,805.30.

Frankfurt plunged 3.7 per cent Monday, weighed down also by a huge share price fall for German software giant SAP.

AFP

