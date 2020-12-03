Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stocks steadied at the open Thursday, as traders weighed Covid vaccine hopes against rising infections and uncertainty surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal, Opec oil output and US stimulus package.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 6,468.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 13,298.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 eased 0.1 per cent to 5,580.26.

AFP