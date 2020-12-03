You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 4:30 PM

AK_eustocks_0312.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stocks steadied at the open Thursday, as traders weighed Covid vaccine hopes against rising infections and uncertainty surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal, Opec oil output and US stimulus package.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 6,468.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 13,298.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 eased 0.1 per cent to 5,580.26.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with gains on Thursday, in line with a broad advance across Asia, boosted by a...

Dec 3, 2020 04:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on Prime US Reit with 'buy'

RHB has initiated coverage on Prime US Reit with a "buy" rating and a target price of US$1, given its "resilient and...

Dec 3, 2020 04:18 PM
Government & Economy

US toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday issued rules to restrict travel to the United...

Dec 3, 2020 04:07 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares close at record high on chip, auto boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended gains on Thursday to close at a record high, on a boost from chip and auto...

Dec 3, 2020 03:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi wealth fund seeks up to US$7b loan for investments

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans to raise as much as US$7 billion in loans as it seeks cash for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

JL Family Office unveils boutique property investment firm

Trump floats idea of 2024 White House run

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for