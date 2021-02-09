Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Tuesday after recent solid gains as the market focus centred on rises for oil and bitcoin.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 6,514.75 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index eased 0.2 per cent to 14,035.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 per cent to 5,692.07.

AFP