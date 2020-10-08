You are here

Europe: Stock markets up at open

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 3:38 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday following strong performances by Tokyo and Wall Street overnight on US stimulus hopes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.2 per cent to 5,958.52 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.8 per cent to 13,027.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.7 per cent to 4,913.94.

AFP

