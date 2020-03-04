You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets waver at open

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 4:33 PM

doc79jznosrg3aqu0t382k_doc796qddwqkw72x66d8z0.jpg
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.1 per cent to 6,725.69 points compared with the close on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors continued to digest the US Federal Reserve's shock interest rate cut, which sought to combat economic fallout from coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.1 per cent to 6,725.69 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 0.2  to 11,963.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.2 per cent to 5,381.

Most Asian equities rose Wednesday, brushing off a Wall Street sell-off fuelled by concerns that the US central bank was panicking.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal...

Mar 4, 2020 04:28 PM
Consumer

Tourists across globe cancel bookings as virus halts travel

[BERLIN] On Lake Como in northern Italy, spring normally spells the return of the tourists. The likes of George...

Mar 4, 2020 04:26 PM
Transport

South Korean airlines contend with virus-related travel restrictions

[SEOUL] As restrictions widen on travellers from South Korea, the most coronavirus-hit country outside China,...

Mar 4, 2020 04:25 PM
Technology

Sea's Q4 revenue surges on Garena, Shopee growth

REVENUE nearly tripled in the fourth quarter last year for Singapore-based Internet company Sea Ltd, which owns e-...

Mar 4, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's new prime minister delays parliament session by two months

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.