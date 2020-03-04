Europe: Stock markets waver at open

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.1 per cent to 6,725.69 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

[LONDON] European stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors continued to digest the US Federal Reserve's shock interest rate cut, which sought to combat economic fallout from coronavirus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 0.2 to 11,963.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.2 per cent to 5,381.

Most Asian equities rose Wednesday, brushing off a Wall Street sell-off fuelled by concerns that the US central bank was panicking.

