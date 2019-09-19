Europe: Stock markets wobble at open

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.2 per cent to 7,302.20 points, ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England.

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets wobbled at the start of trade Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut US interest rates but investors were left unsure about its next move.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.2 per cent to 7,302.20 points, ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was almost flat at 12,392.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent to stand at 5,628.91 compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

AFP